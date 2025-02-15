Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $385.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.30. The stock has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.68.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

