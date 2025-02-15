Valhi, Inc. Enters Material Definitive Agreement with NL Industries, Inc.

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) announced that NL Industries, Inc., a New Jersey corporation and one of the company’s publicly held subsidiaries, has entered into a material definitive agreement. The specifics of this agreement were disclosed in NL’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated February 10, 2025. NL Industries filed the report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2025.

Get alerts:

As per the filing, the information provided by NL Industries under Item 1.01 of the Current Report on Form 8-K is now incorporated into Valhi’s SEC filing by reference. This development signifies a significant move for Valhi and its subsidiary, NL Industries.

Amy A. Samford, the Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer of Valhi, Inc., signed the document on behalf of the company on February 13, 2025. This step aligns with the reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Valhi’s 8K filing here.

Valhi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Read More