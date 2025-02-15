Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Down 56.0% in January

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the January 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPLS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,437. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,506,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 155.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $292,000.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

