Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Down 56.0% in January

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the January 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of VPLS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,437. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.
The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
