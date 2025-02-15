Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 244,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,054,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 85,610 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

