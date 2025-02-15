Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 190,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 26,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 554,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VWO opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

