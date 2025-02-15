Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Cut by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 193,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,223,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $427.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $428.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $418.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.50.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.