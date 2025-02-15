Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Holdings Cut by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.4% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,969,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,999,000 after acquiring an additional 548,728 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,260,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 690,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,537,000 after purchasing an additional 73,246 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 646,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 582,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,757,000 after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGV opened at $131.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.58. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

