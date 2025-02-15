Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $275.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.42 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.