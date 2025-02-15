Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSHGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 837,400 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the January 15th total of 508,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,613,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,919. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 137,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

