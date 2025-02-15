Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 837,400 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the January 15th total of 508,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,613,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,919. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.