Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 837,400 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the January 15th total of 508,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,613,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,919. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 137,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.