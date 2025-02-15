Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.09 and a 200-day moving average of $240.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

