Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Raised by Vivid Wealth Management LLC

Vivid Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $72.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

