Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $151.76 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

