Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Publishes Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Veeco Instruments Inc., a Delaware-based company, released its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, in a press release on February 12, 2025. The company’s earnings were highlighted in connection with this disclosure and an accompanying conference call. Veeco also posted a presentation concerning its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial outcomes on its website, www.veeco.com.

The company’s financial details for the specified time frame included the issuance of a press release (Exhibit 99.1) on February 12, 2025, distributed alongside a conference call presentation (Exhibit 99.2). In terms of fiscal performance, Veeco noted several significant achievements and strategic developments:

– Shipped its first NSA system to a top-tier logic customer and agreed to send an LSA evaluation to a leading memory client in 2025.– Expanded its Semi Business with notable growth, particularly in sales of Laser Annealing.– Recorded increased profitability with growth in Non-GAAP operating income and earnings per share.– Continued strategic investments in high-potential market segments like NSA and IBD300, to fuel future growth opportunities.

While the company reported an 8% rise in top-line revenue for fiscal year 2024, reaching $717 million, the Semiconductor Business played a pivotal role in this growth, witnessing a notable 13% year-over-year surge. Additionally, the company experienced positive results above the mid-point of its revised forecasts.

For the fourth quarter financial highlights, revenue saw a 5% year-over-year increase with Semiconductor business figures comprising 62% of total revenue. The revenue trended at $182 million, with a non-GAAP operating income of $27 million and a diluted non-GAAP EPS of $0.41.

The company’s strategic focus on key market expansions and solid financial performance throughout the year underscores Veeco’s commitment to sustained growth and value creation for its stakeholders. Veeco remains vigilant about industry trends, investments, and product development to capture growth opportunities and outperform in its sector.

Veeco Instruments Inc. retains a steadfast dedication to enhancing its presence in the market, demonstrating resilient growth amidst prevailing market conditions.

