Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Short Interest Down 19.3% in January

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

VBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Veritex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,139,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $11,172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 67.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 807,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 325,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $6,974,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 601,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 207,376 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,882. Veritex has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

