Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.4 %

VIASP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. 4,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,515. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6963 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

