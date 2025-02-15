Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $30.78 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 112,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.87. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.