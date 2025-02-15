Vivid Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.76 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.18. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

