Vivid Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $132.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.98 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer acquired 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.27.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

