Vivid Wealth Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.3% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $595.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $558.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.00. The stock has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Read Our Latest Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.