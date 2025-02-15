Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Volcon Stock Performance

Shares of VLCN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.10. 2,150,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,165. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. Volcon has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1,904.00.

Get Volcon alerts:

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($23.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.