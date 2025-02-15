Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Down 5.5 %

OTCMKTS WMMVY traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $26.96. 196,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.