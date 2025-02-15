Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $104.04 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,419,362.80. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $2,663,098.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,814,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,825,769.20. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.