Warther Private Wealth LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 87.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 32.3% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $186.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

