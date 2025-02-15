WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $1.41 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 18,029 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BND opened at $72.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

