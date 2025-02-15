Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Watsco by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $485.21 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.33 and a fifty-two week high of $571.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $485.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.99.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

