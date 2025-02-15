WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after buying an additional 2,051,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after buying an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,889,000 after buying an additional 965,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.06.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.