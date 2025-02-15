WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE UNP opened at $249.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

