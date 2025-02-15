WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 170,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNOV. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

