WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 4,033 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,343,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $106.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.13. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
