WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the quarter. VanEck CLO ETF accounts for 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,816,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $32,074,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,051,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 157,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 109,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 214,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 72,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

CLOI stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.