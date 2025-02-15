WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

