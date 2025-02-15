WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 13,266 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

