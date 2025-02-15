WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 15,285 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,285 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. DORVAL Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 684,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:FLBL opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.