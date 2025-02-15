Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Short Interest Up 18.9% in January

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,700 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 380,800 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOS. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of XOS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of XOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of XOS in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

XOS opened at $3.09 on Friday. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

In other news, General Counsel Christen T. Romero sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 207,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,568. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Liana Pogosyan sold 7,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $28,707.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,275.90. The trade was a 10.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

