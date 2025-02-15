XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Trading 11.1% Higher – What’s Next?

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.1% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 397 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 385.45 ($4.85). 3,388,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,504,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.37).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 401 ($5.05) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.48) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPS Pensions Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.50 ($4.49).

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group Trading Up 11.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 343.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 331.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £795.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 9.40 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a return on equity of 156.24% and a net margin of 128.13%.

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Insider Activity

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Alan Bannatyne acquired 13,033 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £45,485.17 ($57,250.06). 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About XPS Pensions Group

(Get Free Report)

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,400 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.