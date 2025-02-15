XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Trading Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 397 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 385.45 ($4.85). 3,388,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,504,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.37).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPS shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.48) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 401 ($5.05) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.50 ($4.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of £795.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 343.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 331.16.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 9.40 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a net margin of 128.13% and a return on equity of 156.24%.

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPS Pensions Group

In related news, insider Alan Bannatyne bought 13,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of £45,485.17 ($57,250.06). 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,400 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

