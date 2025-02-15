Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

