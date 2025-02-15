Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 32,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 31,632 shares.The stock last traded at $54.81 and had previously closed at $54.81.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

