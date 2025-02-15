Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.750-15.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.4 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $318.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $266.75 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

