Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Trading 8.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 2,438,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,321,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zeta Global from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

In other Zeta Global news, CEO David Steinberg purchased 53,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,726.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,564.40. This trade represents a 461.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven H. Gerber purchased 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $245,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,940,811 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,044.05. This represents a 0.45 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.