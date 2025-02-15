Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,900 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 445,400 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Zoomcar

In other Zoomcar news, CEO Hiroshi Nishijima purchased 32,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $50,001.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,001.12. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoomcar

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zoomcar stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.80% of Zoomcar as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoomcar Price Performance

Zoomcar stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Zoomcar has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.56) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. The company connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. Its platform offers vehicle searching and discovery, host and guest chat, vehicle and driver tracking, and ratings services.

