250 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 13.0% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 18.0% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVAV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $78,697.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,480.56. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 0.52. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.38 and a 1 year high of $236.60.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

