2,799 Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Bought by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Addus HomeCare makes up about 0.4% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $85.94 and a 12-month high of $136.72.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total value of $3,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,569.72. This represents a 23.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,257. This trade represents a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

