39,935 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by bLong Financial LLC

bLong Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of bLong Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.12 and a 12-month high of $139.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average of $123.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

