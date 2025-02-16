5,248 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 51,985 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.88 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

