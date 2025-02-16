5,651 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $104.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

