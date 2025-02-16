9,040 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Peregrine Investment Management Inc.

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,040 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,000. Intuit makes up approximately 3.3% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 217,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,984,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Intuit by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total transaction of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 26,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.89, for a total value of $16,624,890.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,869 shares in the company, valued at $23,701,828.41. This represents a 41.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $587.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $620.21 and a 200-day moving average of $630.01. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $557.29 and a one year high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.