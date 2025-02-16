ABC Arbitrage SA Makes New Investment in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Separately, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,748 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALN opened at $6.67 on Friday. Valneva SE has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

