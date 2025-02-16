ABC Arbitrage SA Purchases New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.6 %

MAR stock opened at $283.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.12 and its 200-day moving average is $262.57. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,791.10. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

