Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 218.10 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 226 ($2.84). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 219 ($2.76), with a volume of 504,990 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.78) target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01. The firm has a market cap of £472.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 217.91.

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.

